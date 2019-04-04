Image copyright Google Image caption The five-day inquest at Ruthin County Hall is due to finish on Friday

A psychiatric nurse has admitted his care for a schizophrenic man had been "inadequate" in the days before he died.

James Lockett, 32, was found dead at his flat in Colwyn Bay, Conwy, in December 2016.

It was days after he alleged that excessive force was used by police when he was Tasered during his arrest.

Nurse Andrew Salter told an inquest he had been dealing with "a lot of other patients" at the time.

Mr Lockett was under the care of Conwy community mental health team when he was arrested on 20 November, the inquest at Ruthin heard.

He complained to the Independent Police Complaints Commission - now the Independent Office for Police Conduct - after needing hospital treatment following his arrest.

Two police officers were also injured.

Mr Lockett was found dead on 6 December by police who had gone to arrest him for breaching bail conditions.

Empty packets of his prescribed anti-psychotic tablets were found nearby.

'Pattern of violence'

The inquest heard his care co-ordinator, Mr Salter, had been in post for only two weeks at the time of the arrest.

He arranged for an appropriate adult to attend the police station, but when cross-examined by the family's barrister Anna Morris, he accepted he had not sought details about the incident or followed it up.

Asked whether he had gathered enough information after the arrest, Mr Salter replied: "No."

He also said his assessment of the risk which Mr Lockett posed to himself and the public was also inadequate and he had not asked whether he had his medication with him at the police station.

He agreed that records showed there was a pattern of violence or self-harming whenever Mr Lockett did not take his medication.

Mr Salter said he paid a "welfare visit" on 7 December after Mr Lockett failed to appear at a meeting, unaware that he had been found dead the previous day.

Mr Salter said there was nothing which showed that Mr Lockett needed support but agreed he had not followed instructions from psychiatrist Dr Annemarie Schmidt to contact his family or the police.

The hearing is expected to conclude on Friday.