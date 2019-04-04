Image copyright Google Image caption Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash on Neath Road, Ystradgynlais

A pedestrian who died after being hit by a car in Powys has been named as 74-year-old Meirion Huw Lloyd.

The crash involving a red Renault Clio happened on Neath Road, Ystradgynlais, on Saturday at about 21:00 GMT.

Mr Lloyd, from Ystradgynlais, died at the scene, according to Dyfed-Powys Police.

Officers want witnesses or anyone who may have seen a man walking along the road before the crash to contact the force.