Ystradgynlais death crash pedestrian named by police

  • 4 April 2019
Neath Road, Ystradgynlais Image copyright Google
Image caption Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash on Neath Road, Ystradgynlais

A pedestrian who died after being hit by a car in Powys has been named as 74-year-old Meirion Huw Lloyd.

The crash involving a red Renault Clio happened on Neath Road, Ystradgynlais, on Saturday at about 21:00 GMT.

Mr Lloyd, from Ystradgynlais, died at the scene, according to Dyfed-Powys Police.

Officers want witnesses or anyone who may have seen a man walking along the road before the crash to contact the force.

