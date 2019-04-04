Image copyright Flybe Image caption Flybe officials said in 2017 Cardiff Airport was "central" to its five-year growth plan

The chief executive of airline Flybe has said a tax levied on passengers needs to be cut if the company's future strategy is to succeed.

Christine Ourmieres-Widener met with staff at Cardiff Airport on Thursday after discussions began over potential job losses announced on Wednesday.

She said Flybe's strategy was to better connect UK airports but air passenger duty (APD) did not support this.

Ms Ourmieres-Widener would not say how many Cardiff jobs were under threat.

'Personal impact'

"We are still working with our employees and also our unions, so it's just started yesterday, our discussions to see what people want to do, what their capacity is for mobility for other opportunities," she said.

"So I don't have the numbers today, but will once the outcome of the consultation [is clear] but we will try as hard as possible to mitigate the personal impact."

Ms Ourmieres-Widene added that the airline wanted to continue to operate routes from Cardiff.

However, she said: "We think APD is definitely not supporting the growth of regional connectivity... Without APD we could grow more in the UK."

Image caption Cardiff Airport was bought by the Welsh government in 2013 for £52m

Cardiff Airport boss Deb Barber said: "This is about the reduction in the jets across the Flybe fleet, not about the threat to the continuation of operations from Cardiff."

She added the airport was already lobbying over APD and working with airlines and other airports.

The Welsh Government has long argued it should have powers over APD, allowing it to attract more long-haul flights, but UK ministers said it would give Cardiff an unfair advantage over rivals.

Flybe's destinations from Cardiff include Paris, Rome, Munich, Milan, Geneva and Dublin.