A millionaire businessman hopes to create land speed history and be the first person to complete the sand record double.

Zef Eisenberg has already broken the sand speed record on a motorbike - now the sports nutrition entrepreneur wants to break the sand record in a car.

The 46-year-old hopes to break 200mph in his souped-up bespoke Porsche 911 Turbo S on a beach in west Wales.

"I do this because it gives me meaning and purpose," said Mr Eisenberg.

The Maximuscle founder will attempt the sand speed record at Pendine Sands.

Sir Malcolm Campbell broke the land speed record there three times in the 1920s, including in the legendary Blue Bird.

The record was broken every year between 1924 and 1927 at the peaceful Carmarthenshire beach, with Welshman J G Parry-Thomas taking the record in 1926.

Mr Eisenberg will now attempt his record after surviving the UK's fastest bike crash while travelling at 230mph in 2016, where he broke 11 bones, spent three months in hospital and had to learn to walk again after crashing his gas turbine engine motorbike.

The Guernsey businessman broke the bike sand record with his 350 horse-power super-charged Suzuki Hayabusa motorbike last year at Pendine, reaching 201.5mph.

"Someone said after that, 'What next - and why not a car?'," he told BBC Radio Wales.

"That's not good for someone like me and I thought let's get the outright sand record for a car and a bike."

His team has built an "incredibly powerful car" with a "crazy" 1200-brake horsepower and 4.2 litre motorsport engine with an advanced fuelling system and cooling set-up.

"It has to be four-wheel drive because it's on sand, it need to be aerodynamic and needs a lot of power," said Mr Eisenberg.

"When you try something that no-one has done before, there is some trepidation and fear. The car has a roll cage and I wear all the protection you can buy, but if the wheel sticks in the sand and the car flips 360 degrees, it could be game over."