Image copyright Newport Corinthians Image caption The album features Newport Corninthians Junior teams from under six to 16.

Young footballers are following in the footsteps of their Premier League heroes by being immortalised in a sticker book.

Players from Newport Corinthians are used to collecting Aaron Ramsey or Harry Kane for their albums.

But they are now set to star in their own book, featuring 150 stickers of players and coaches from junior sides.

"It is about making sure everybody feels like they are part of something," said club treasurer Richard Morgan.

Mr Morgan said the five to 16-year-olds were really excited to get their hands on the albums, which are personalised to each player.

"Children really enjoy trading cards so it is great for them to be featured," he said.

Image copyright Newport Corinthians Image caption The club ordered 1,200 stickers for its players to collect.

Players could find themselves shooting for goal, passing the ball, pulling off tackles or simply posing for the camera.

About 200 books will be sold to club members and family at a launch event on Thursday night.

Sticker packs of six will be on sale at £1.20 for players to fill their books and trade with teammates.

Funds raised will go to cover the cost of making the album.

Mr Morgan believes the club is the first in Wales to launch its own album and hopes other teams will follow in its footsteps.

The idea to create the sticker book was inspired by another amateur football team in Manchester, which used Spanish company Cromogal to print their own album.

Newport Corinthians' junior teams play in the Newport District Junior Youth League.

The club has two senior sides that are not featured in the album, but Mr Morgan is keen to get them involved next time.