'Traumatic' armed robbery at Flintshire games shop
- 3 April 2019
A man wearing a balaclava threatened a member of staff with a gun before stealing cash from a shop.
North Wales Police were called to the armed robbery at The Games Exchange in Church Street, Flint, at about 13:55 BST.
The man, described as 5ft 7in tall and wearing a black balaclava, green hoody, blue trainers, appeared to be carrying a silver handgun.
Appealing for witnesses, Det Insp Jane Burns said no-one was injured.
She said: "This was a traumatic experience for the shopkeeper."