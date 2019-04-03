Wales

Yellow warning for snow in Wales issued by Met Office

  • 3 April 2019
Met office yellow warning for snow across Wales Image copyright Met Office
Image caption Snow is expected to fall across Wales on Thursday

A yellow warning for snow has been issued by the Met Office across much of Wales overnight.

Snow is likely to fall on higher ground between 04:00 and 11:00 BST on Thursday.

Roads and railways are likely to be affected and motorists should expect longer journey times, the Met Office warned.

The warning covers Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Ceredigion, Carmarthenshire, Caerphilly and Merthyr Tydfil.

It also extends to Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Rhondda Cynon Taff, Powys and Torfaen.