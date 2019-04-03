Image copyright Gwent Police Image caption Three people are believed to be involved in the ram raid

A 4x4 vehicle was used in a ram raid at a Co-op store where a cash machine was pulled free from the shop wall.

Gwent Police said three people were thought to have been involved in the theft in Garndiffaith, Torfaen, at 02:40 BST on Monday.

The machine was stolen from the Abergavenny area between 30 March and the early hours of 1 April, the force said.

Officers are re-appealing for information about the raid.

The store re-opened on Tuesday following the attack.