Torfaen cash machine ram raid 4x4 found by police
- 3 April 2019
A 4x4 vehicle was used in a ram raid at a Co-op store where a cash machine was pulled free from the shop wall.
Gwent Police said three people were thought to have been involved in the theft in Garndiffaith, Torfaen, at 02:40 BST on Monday.
The machine was stolen from the Abergavenny area between 30 March and the early hours of 1 April, the force said.
Officers are re-appealing for information about the raid.
The store re-opened on Tuesday following the attack.