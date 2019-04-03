Image copyright Rogerstone Community Council Image caption An artist impression of the new mural and commemorative bench

Newport will get a new Chartist mural on the outskirts of the city after councillors backed plans.

The original mosaic tribute to the 19th Century political campaigners was controversially demolished in 2013 to make way for a shopping centre.

The mural will depict the story of the 1839 Newport Rising, which led to troops shooting 22 people dead.

The £20,000 lottery-funded project will be built in Rogerstone, on the route of the original protest march.

Rogerstone community councillor Stephen Bowen, who has led the project, said he was "delighted" to get the green light.

"This will serve as an important link between where the marchers came from to what happened in the town," he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Local schoolchildren will be invited to make their own Chartist charter for the 21st Century, and take part in picnics and walks to the mural once it is built.

Image copyright Newport City Council Image caption The new mural will recreate the designs of the original mosaic

The mural will be set against four display panels on the site of a former toilet block in Cefn Road, with visitors able to sit on a commemorative bench.

It will be built by Oliver Budd, whose father Kenneth created the original mural in the 1970s.

It was a popular feature of John Frost Square, named after a former mayor of Newport who became a leader of the Chartists.

He led a march through Monmouthshire of campaigners calling for electoral reform, including votes for all adults, secret ballots, payment for MPs and annual elections to Parliament.

The original mural had been demolished during construction work for the Friars Walk shopping centre.

Members of Newport City Council's planning committee were united in their support of the proposal, with councillor Miqdad Al-Nuaimi saying it would be "impossible" to object.

Councillor Graham Berry added: "It needs to be treated with respect."