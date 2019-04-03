Image caption Six fire engines have been sent to the fire

One of the tallest residential buildings in Wales has been evacuated due to a fire.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service are tackling a blaze on the 15th floor of the Altolusso building in Cardiff city centre.

The 23-floor building, on Bute Terrace, was the tallest block of flats in Wales when completed in 2005.

An Altolusso spokesperson confirmed the building is currently being evacuated and there are no reports of injuries.

Bute Terrace has been closed to all traffic.