Cardiff centre Altolusso flats evacuated due to fire
- 3 April 2019
One of the tallest residential buildings in Wales has been evacuated due to a fire.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service are tackling a blaze on the 15th floor of the Altolusso building in Cardiff city centre.
The 23-floor building, on Bute Terrace, was the tallest block of flats in Wales when completed in 2005.
An Altolusso spokesperson confirmed the building is currently being evacuated and there are no reports of injuries.
Bute Terrace has been closed to all traffic.
Road Closure on Bute Terrace due to incident with @swpolice & @SWFireandRescue in attendance. Expect major traffic congestion in the vicinity of Motorpoint Arena and John Lewis until further notice - please avoid travel in this area #Cardiff #Congestion #StaySafe @cardiffcouncil pic.twitter.com/EPdqXfAAkj— EVAC Cardiff (@evaccardiff) April 3, 2019
