Image copyright Family photograph Image caption Lana Owen, from Trealaw in Rhondda Cynon Taff, died in December

A man accused of killing a 46-year-old woman has died while waiting to go on trial for murder.

Philip Andrews, 51, was arrested in December over the death of Lana Owen, from Trealaw, Tonypandy, in Rhondda Cynon Taff.

South Wales Police said Mr Andrews, also from Trealaw, was understood to have died as a result of a terminal illness.

The force said officers were continuing to support the family of Ms Owen.

A hearing due to be held at Cardiff Crown Court on Tuesday was cancelled after the death of Mr Andrews was confirmed.

A police spokeswoman said both deaths would now be considered by the coroner.