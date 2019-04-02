Image caption An estimated 520m of the cable piping fell across a road and on a garden

About half a kilometre of piping has fallen from a hillside above a village near Aberystwyth into a local resident's garden.

It happened on Monday night near the site of drilling work being carried out by a local power station.

James Salvona, who lives near the drilling site in Cwmrheidol, said 540m of the piping came adrift at 22:00 BST.

A member of staff at Statkraft, the owner of Rheidol power station, said the incident was ongoing.

Mr Salvona said the piping had landed on his neighbour's car and garage and had also blocked the road through Cwmrheidol.

Statkraft declined to comment further or give details.

Drilling work started near the houses in Cwmrheidol a month ago, on behalf of the company, to replace electricity cables from the hydroelectric plant.

Statkraft previously said the work was essential, as the existing cables had been in place for 60 years.

The drilling was scheduled to continue for 56 days, but locals have said associated work could continue until the autumn.

Residents living near the site of the drilling have previously spoken of their concerns about noise, vibration and potential pollution from the drilling in the former lead mining area.