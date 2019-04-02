Image copyright Newport City Council Image caption The new mural will recreate the designs of the original mosaic

A new mural to commemorate a Victorian political uprising in Newport is being backed for approval by city planners.

It will use the same design as the Chartist mosaic controversially demolished in 2013 to make way for the Friars Walk shopping centre.

The quarter-sized mural will depict the story of the 1839 Newport Rising, which led to troops shooting 22 people dead.

If approved, it will be built on the outskirts of the city in Rogerstone, on the route of the original march.

The new mural would be built by Oliver Budd, son of the artist Kenneth Budd who created the original in the 1970s.

Image copyright Rogerstone Community Council Image caption An artist impression of the new mural and commemorative bench

It was a popular feature of John Frost Square, named after a former mayor of Newport who became a leader of the Chartists.

He led a march through Monmouthshire of campaigners calling for electoral reform, including votes for all adults, secret ballots, payment for MPs and annual elections to Parliament.

The monument, proposed by Rogerstone Community Council, is dependent on Heritage Lottery Fund support and planning permission from Newport City Council.

If approved, the mural would be set against four display panels on the site of the former public toilets in Cefn Road, Rogerstone.

A commemorative bench is also proposed, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported.

Newport councillors will decide whether to back the idea on Wednesday.