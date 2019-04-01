Image copyright RSPCA Image caption One swan was sent for a post-mortem examination which showed it had been shot

Six swans have been found shot and decapitated at a park in Llanelli.

The animals were found in Sandy Water Park with their heads cut off after being shot with pellets from a BB gun and an airgun.

The bodies were found on two separate occasions over the past two weeks, with their heads and necks close by.

RSPCA inspector Keith Hogben said: "It is difficult to understand why anyone would carry out such mindless attacks on innocent, defenceless creatures."

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The pellets found in the swan were from both a BB gun and an airgun

He added it was not known exactly how the swans died, but it is "likely" they were shot with airguns.

It is illegal to kill or injure a swan or other wild birds and it can carry a six-month prison sentence.