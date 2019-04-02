Image caption The Dylan Thomas Prize shortlist nominees are (clockwise from top left) Guy Gunaratne, Zoe Gilbert, Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah, Sarah Perry, Novuyo Rosa Tshuma and Louisa Hall

Six writers with "a passion for individual sensibilities" have been shortlisted for the 2019 Swansea University International Dylan Thomas Prize.

The shortlisted books comprise of five novels and one collection of short stories.

It is the 11th year of the world's largest literary prize for young authors writing in English and is worth £30,000.

The winner will be announced on 16 May.

Three of the nominees, Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah, Guy Gunaratne and Novuyo Rosa Tshuma were selected for their "powerful and challenging works" on race, immigration and post-colonial history.

They are joined by Louisa Hall with her novel on the father of the atomic bomb Robert Oppenheimer, Zoe Gilbert and her folkloric tale of the fictional village of Neverness, and Sarah Perry with her latest bestseller.

Prof Dai Smith, who chaired the judging panel, said the shortlist had "uncovered a wealth of new talent representing a group of contemporary and diverse voices from across the world".

"They are linked by a passion for individual sensibilities against a backdrop of history; sometimes violent, always life changing," he said.

Last year's winner Kayo Chingonyi won for his critically-acclaimed debut poetry collection, Kumukanda, which explores black masculinity.

Shortlist

• American-Ghanaian writer Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah, 27, for Friday Black.

• Debut novelist Zoe Gilbert, 39, for Folk.

• British-Sri-Lankan debut novelist, Guy Gunaratne, 34, for In Our Mad and Furious City.

• Third time novelist, Louisa Hall, 36, with her latest book Trinity,

• Sarah Perry, 39, has been shortlisted for her novel Melmoth.

• Zimbabwean debut novelist Novuyo Rosa Tshuma, 30, for her novel House of Stone.