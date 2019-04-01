Wales

Aberdare fire not being treated as suspicious by police

  • 1 April 2019
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Media captionAberdare fire: Child and three adults rescued from blaze

A flat fire from which four people had to be rescued is not being treated as suspicious, police have said.

A three-year-old child was among those saved from a flat above Premier Stores on Market Street in Aberdare town centre on Wednesday.

The child's father, Chandra Narra, said his family "would be dead" if it was not for the fire service.

The cause of the blaze, the second on the premises in the space of two months, is still being investigated.

Image copyright John Paul Davies
Image caption Market Street was closed due to the fire

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites