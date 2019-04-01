Skip-sized void repaired under Hopkinstown road
- 1 April 2019
A busy Rhondda road has fully reopened after a hole the size of a large skip was discovered below the surface.
Rhondda Cynon Taf council said "a major void" measuring six cubic metres was found under the A4058 in Hopkinstown near Pontypridd.
Traffic faced major disruption over the weekend due to a partial road closure for essential repair work by Welsh Water.
The council said the carriageway was now open.