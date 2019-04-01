Image copyright RCT council Image caption Welsh Water carried out repair work

A busy Rhondda road has fully reopened after a hole the size of a large skip was discovered below the surface.

Rhondda Cynon Taf council said "a major void" measuring six cubic metres was found under the A4058 in Hopkinstown near Pontypridd.

Traffic faced major disruption over the weekend due to a partial road closure for essential repair work by Welsh Water.

The council said the carriageway was now open.

Image copyright RCT council Image caption Workers used specialist cameras to measure the cavity