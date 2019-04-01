Several people seriously hurt in Port Talbot crash
Several people have been seriously injured in a two-car crash in Port Talbot, police said.
It happened along the A4241 Seaway Parade, Baglan, at about 23:20 BST on Sunday.
A black BMW 1 series coupe and a copper-coloured Peugeot 207 were involved in the collision.
South Wales Police has appealed for witnesses to the crash or anyone who may have seen the manner of driving before it happened.