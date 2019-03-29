Search for owner of Welsh Bible found in Dorset skip
The rightful owner of a Welsh Bible dating back at least 120 years is being sought after it was found in a skip.
The Bible came to David Green in 2011 through a friend of his father-in-law, who did home clearances in Dorset, as Mr Green can speak some Welsh.
He struggled to decode the text and has now shared pictures of the Bible in a bid to find its real home.
He said: "I was finally motivated to try to reunite it with the family whose history it properly belongs to."
Unfortunately, his father-in-law cannot remember exactly where it was found - only that it was in Dorset.
The barrister, who lives in London but went to school in north Wales, started the search after doing a clear-out ahead of the arrival of his first child.
Although Mr Green cannot find a publication date, there is a marriage log dating back to 1901 in Bridgend.
Alongside ornate illustrations, the Bible includes children's scribbles and sketches.
If no-one with a "real family connection" to the Bible can be found, Mr Green said he would be happy to send it to a local historical society or church in its original home.
But he said it would be "satisfying to reunite the Bible with its family".
He added: "Particularly as we're now focused on our own growing family, and thinking about what sort of family history our new baby has, it would be lovely to think that a loose end would be tied up and that another family will have a bit of its history back."