A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a woman at a Carmarthenshire park.

Dyfed-Powys Police said they were called to Llanelli's Sandy Water Park at about midnight on Thursday.

Detectives are treating the case as isolated and said they were not looking for anyone else.

The force has urged anyone who was in the area of the park after 18:00 GMT on Wednesday to get in contact by calling 101.