Man arrested over suspected rape at Llanelli's Sandy Water Park
- 28 March 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a woman at a Carmarthenshire park.
Dyfed-Powys Police said they were called to Llanelli's Sandy Water Park at about midnight on Thursday.
Detectives are treating the case as isolated and said they were not looking for anyone else.
The force has urged anyone who was in the area of the park after 18:00 GMT on Wednesday to get in contact by calling 101.