Aberdare fire: Four people rescued from flat
- 28 March 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Four people have been rescued from a second-floor flat fire.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service was called to Premier Stores on Market Street, in Aberdare town centre, at about 22:20 GMT on Wednesday.
Three adults and one child were rescued from the flat above the shop and given medical assistance by the Welsh Ambulance Service.
The cause of the blaze, which started on the ground floor of the property, is being investigated.
The fire service said one fire engine was still in attendance.