Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police Image caption Simon Clark was found dead on 28 September

A man found dead at a holiday park was heard "shouting and screaming" with a neighbour outside his caravan before a fight broke out, a court heard.

The body of Simon Clark, 54, was found at his residential caravan in Grove Caravan Park, Pendine, last September.

Neighbours Steven Baxter, 52, and Jeffrey Ward, 40, deny murdering him.

Mr Ward told Swansea Crown Court he was visiting Mr Baxter, when Mr Clark appeared and accused him of bringing a paedophile on to the site.

"(He) said 'I'm not having it, you brought a paedo on to the site and I'm going to bring a pile of boys down'," said Mr Ward.

The court heard Mr Baxter's partner, Linda Rowley, then kicked Mr Clark out of their caravan before a fight between all three men started.

Mr Ward said Mr Clark punched him twice in the head, before he picked up two bits of pipe to use as a weapon.

He claimed he was then injured, after being hit on the hand by a "boulder" thrown by Mr Baxter.

'Shouting and screaming'

Mr Ward said he retreated back into the caravan to tend to his injured hand when he heard Mr Baxter and Mr Clark "shouting and screaming" outside.

The court was told Mr Baxter then reappeared back in the caravan covered in blood.

Prosecutors allege both men attacked Mr Clark, with Mr Baxter delivering a fatal stab wound.

"He said that Simon stabbed him with a pole in his arm," said Mr Ward.

"All I know is that Simon had stabbed Steve in the arm with a pole."

All three men had been involved in growing cannabis, with many people at the holiday site involved in smoking the drug, the court heard.

The trial continues.