Image copyright Google Image caption The Second Bridge in Bath has been approached for comment

A student has claimed he was refused entry to a nightclub because his driving licence had a Welsh dragon sticker on it.

Guto Roberts, from Llangwm, Conwy, was with friends on 15 March when they went to The Second Bridge club in Bath.

Mr Roberts said he was turned away from the venue after showing his driving licence as a form of ID, while his two friends were allowed in.

The nightclub has been approached for comment.

Mr Roberts said: "Everyone apart from myself could go in. I explained that I was a Welshman and I didn't believe in the union jack.

"One of the doormen told me that I was 'defrauding' my ID.

"One of my friends suggested I take the sticker off the licence, but they still wouldn't let me in."

Image caption Stickers can be purchased to cover the union jack on driving licences

The following day Mr Roberts said he was in Cardiff to celebrate Wales' Grand Slam victory, and used his driving licence as ID and was allowed entry.

Campaigners have been calling on the DVLA to process new driving licences with the Welsh dragon on them.

Y Lolfa, a book publishers, sell the dragon stickers, which are often used to cover the union jack on licences.

Garmon Gruffydd, from Y Lolfa, said the dragon "doesn't cover essential information regarding age or identification".

The DVLA told BBC Radio Cymru that offering a choice of national emblems on licences would be too costly.