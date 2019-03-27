Image caption High exposure to nitrogen dioxide is linked to respiratory problems and residents in Hafodyrynys have complained for years about air quality

A council has been advised to "do the minimum" to address air quality on the most polluted road in Wales.

Nitrogen dioxide levels on Hafodyrynys road in Crumlin breach World Health Organisation guidelines and EU rules.

A report to Caerphilly council's cabinet said demolishing houses was an option, but newer vehicles would cut pollution "without intervention".

Healthy Air Cymru said people in the area had put up with "dangerous levels of air pollution for far too long".

Martin Brown has lived on the street for nearly 50 years - he feels a do minimum option would be a "cop out" by the council after years of requests for them to address the traffic and pollution issues.

He added: "Knock the houses down as far as I'm concerned, give us a fair value, not just a compulsory purchase order, but compensation for moving into another house."

Image caption Martin Brown said the houses on the road are unsellable

WHO guidelines set an annual nitrogen dioxide mean limit of 40 µg/m3 - 40 micrograms of the gas per cubic metre of air.

It said higher exposure to the gas was linked to "symptoms of bronchitis in asthmatic children" and reduced lung function growth.

UK Government statistics show the latest annual mean level for Hafodyrynys road is 70 µg/m3 - up from 62 µg/m3 in 2018, but the same as in 2017.

But the council report recommends a "do minimum" option, saying targets would be met by 2025 as newer vehicles were "predicted to deliver air quality improvements" if European engine standards delivered expected emissions cuts.

A second option - the demolition of houses alongside the road - would ensure compliance with air quality limits by 2023.

Image caption Andrew Hardwick said over the past few years the traffic has got "worse and worse"

Andrew Hardwick, who has lived on the street for 12 years with his partner and three children, said: "Obviously we're concerned with the health issues with the children's breathing and stuff, because of the levels of fumes in the air.

"We don't want to move, but there's no other options. There's a lot of worry and stress in the street because we're uncertain about the future - what are we going to do?"

Campaign group ClientEarth went to court, saying the Welsh Government was breaking EU law by failing to properly address nitrogen dioxide levels.

Joseph Carter, chairman of Healthy Air Cymru, said: "Hafodyrynys residents have endured dangerous levels of air pollution for far too long.

"Caerphilly County Borough Council must engage with residents and the local community to clean up the air in this area."

The council's cabinet will vote later on which option to adopt, ahead of a 10-week public consultation.