Hayes - who disappeared after flying to Amsterdam in 2015 - was arrested in Spain in July

A paedophile who was on the run for three years in a bid to evade justice has been jailed for 23 years.

David Daniel Hayes, 39, from Llanrwst, Conwy county, disappeared after making his first court appearance on child sex offence charges in 2015.

Spanish police found him in the southern city of Granada in July where he had been working as a private English teacher using a fake name.

He was jailed at Mold Crown Court on Tuesday for 12 child sex offences.

Hayes was described as an "evil monster" in a victim impact statement given to the court.

After he vanished, North Wales Police made a number of appeals - he also featured on BBC Crimewatch and a list of the most wanted fugitives in Europe.

Hayes disappeared after boarding a plane from Liverpool to Amsterdam in May 2015.

In a statement in July, the Guardia Civil said his arrest came after suspicions were raised about his identity when he settled in the area.

Hayes' arrest in Granada was filmed by Spanish authorities

Last month, Hayes was found guilty of seven rape charges, two assaults by penetration and three charges of causing a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

He also pleaded guilty to two charges of failing to surrender to bail at Mold Crown Court in February.

Judge Rhys Rowlands warned Hayes he would not automatically be given parole after serving half his sentence.

It would be for the parole board to assess the risk he posed and he said it was possible he would serve the entire sentence.

He described Hayes as "a pretty inadequate individual with a distorted view of life", saying the offences against two young children were of the "most appalling depravity".

After the hearing, Iwan Jenkins from the CPS said: "Whilst the convictions cannot change what happened we hope they will help the children in moving on with their lives."

An NSPCC Cymru spokesman said victims must be "commended for their bravery at speaking out and helping to put Hayes behind bars where he cannot hurt others".