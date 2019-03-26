Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Chase came third in the World's Ugliest Dog contest in 2017

Britain's "ugliest" dog, who had a cataract and no teeth, has died aged 16, his owner has announced.

Chase, a Chinese-crested mix, came third in California's World's Ugliest Dog contest in 2017.

His owner Storm Shayler, from Neath, south Wales, said that he died of pancreatitis.

"Even at the end he didn't lose his sparkle," he said. "He was a small dog with the biggest personality and really was one of a kind."

Mr Shayler said that he "never imagined" Chase, whom he bought from a puppy farm, would win a prize in the competition.

Chase won a trophy in the contest for his cataract in one eye and his "crab-like" walk.

Image copyright Wales news service Image caption "No one will ever replace Chase; he really was one of a kind," said his owner

Mr Shayler said: "He lapped up all the attention on the day like a little star and loved showing himself off.

"He loved to boss me around and he'd bark or whinge when he wanted his dinner. But he loved cuddles, too."

Mr Shayler added: "No one will every replace Chase; he really was one of a kind."

The winner of the ugly dog contest was a three-year-old Neapolitan Mastiff, Martha; while second place went to Moe, a 16-year-old Brussels Griffon-pug mix - the oldest dog in the competition.