An orthopaedic surgeon has appeared in crown court to plead not guilty to two historical sex offence charges.

Khitish Mohanty, 52, from Cardiff, denies allegations that he assaulted a woman on two occasions.

The alleged assaults happened on 17 October 2005.

The Judge, Tracy Lloyd Clark, granted him unconditional bail at Cardiff Crown Court and set a trial date for 9 September 2019.