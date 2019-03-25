Image caption (L-R) Jason Cunliff, Kyle Lewis, David Alford, Darren Palmer

Cold call scammers were caught on CCTV mocking people they pressured into buying boilers which never arrived.

The footage seized by trading standards in Swansea also showed those working at REC Home Audits using pressure-selling tactics in a culture obsessed by money.

They offered "free" boilers under a "government scheme" which came with an up-front fee of £299 or £399.

The company's three directors and a compliance manager are awaiting sentence for conspiracy to defraud.

Kyle Lewis, Darren Palmer and David Alford, along with Jason Cunliff were all found guilty of conspiracy to defraud after a trial at Swansea Crown Court, which followed a four-year investigation.

The gang, who called themselves The Wolves of Wind Street, will be sentenced on 15 April.

Only three out of 1,200 victims received boilers. They were all elderly and paid for the boilers with 12 year credit agreements.

The CCTV from 2014 and seen by BBC Wales programme X-Ray, showed a manager shouting at his team: "What motivates you? The team reply: "Money".

Image caption Rhys Harries was part of the four year investigation

It also showed one operator pretending to consult with a manager over a special offer while he was vaping and boasting to a colleague about the scam he was operating.

Rhys Harries from Swansea Trading Standards told the programme: "They were using all sorts of techniques to try and manipulate people in to taking it out. They would pressurise people constantly.

"They would put pressure and pressure and pressure."

The company was making up to £50,000 a week while it was operating in 2014.

He added: "They were going out on a Saturday night, and spending £4,000-5,000 on Wind Street with the staff, taking them out, treating them. So that's where a lot of consumer's money was going."

One of the company's victims, Sonja Owen from Rhymney, Caerphilly county, paid £299 and only got a survey of her house.

She said: "I hope that they get sentenced and their assets taken off them, and they should be made to pay everybody back.

"Not only us, but everybody they've scammed."

X-Ray, BBC One Wales at 19:30 GMT on Monday 25 March, and later on BBC iPlayer.