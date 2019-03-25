Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption David Gaut was found at his home last August

A man who stabbed a convicted child killer to death has been jailed for a minimum of 24 years for his murder.

David Gaut received 176 knife wounds in the attack by Ieuan Harley, 23, in New Tredegar, Caerphilly, last August.

Harley was sentenced at Newport Crown Court on Monday while two others were also jailed for their part in the killing.

Gaut served 33 years for murdering a 17-month-old boy and was freed in 2017.

A trial last month heard Gaut had been lured to a neighbour's flat, after the past conviction was uncovered.

Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Ieuan Harley, 23, must serve a minimum of 24 years behind bars

Gaut had pretended he had been in prison for murdering a soldier. But his neighbours discovered the truth about his criminal past after searching his name on the internet.

The court was told that David Osborne, 51, an alcoholic with a "low IQ", and Darran Evesham, 47, helped Harley move the body and dispose of evidence.

Harley, of no fixed address, was found guilty of murder and perverting the course of justice.

Evesham, from New Tredegar, was found guilty of perverting the course of justice, while Osborne, of Elliots Town, was cleared of murder after he had admitted perverting the course of justice.

Evesham was jailed three and a half years while Osborne was given two years and four months.

In a victim impact statement read out on behalf of Gaut's mother, Phyllis Gaut said: "To some people he was a monster, but to me he was my son and I loved him."