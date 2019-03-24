Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police Image caption The road is closed as police investigate the crash

A motorcyclist has died at the scene of a crash in Powys, police have confirmed.

The A4067 Brecon Road is closed between Pen y Cae and the Cray Reservoir after the crash at 11:00 GMT on Sunday.

Dyfed-Powys Police said the man's family had been told about the accident.

Diversions are in place around the scene, and officers appealed for information from anyone who witnessed the crash.