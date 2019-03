Image copyright Google Image caption The opencast mine ceased production in 2016, two years earlier than planned

Mining will restart at an opencast site in the south of Powys after county councillors gave their backing.

The Nant Helen Surface Mine near Ystradgynlais was mothballed in 2016 due to a fall in demand.

But Celtic Energy said the move would safeguard 100 jobs as its East Pit, near Brynamman, is coming to the end of its productive life.

Nant Helen will be used to fulfil contracts for about 400,000 tonnes of coal a year over two years, it said.

The company said it expected to complete the restoration of the pit by summer 2023, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.