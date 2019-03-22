Image copyright D-Day Revisited Image caption Glenville Jones' funeral was held at St Mary's Church in Burry Port on Friday

The funeral has been held for one of the last airborne veterans of the D-Day landings.

Jeep driver Glenville Jones, 94, carried supplies after landing in a glider at Ranville, Normandy, on 6 June 1944, near Pegasus Bridge, a key site in the operation.

He was a butcher after leaving the army and became known as 'Glen the Butch' at Burry Port in Carmarthenshire.

Despite having no close family, more than 50 people attended his funeral.

It was organised by Josie Williams, his carer of 20 years.

Talking after the service, she said: "They're a dying breed. We've lost seven D-Day veterans around the UK in the last week. They're very, very special.

"Glenville was such a character. He landed on D-Day, the only glider that came in on course, and his co pilot was killed in friendly fire."

She said Mr Jones "was strong" and added: "I think the war made them strong."

During the landings, Mr Jones carried vital supplies needed for the Parachute Regiment and he had flown over the English Channel sitting in his jeep inside a Horsa glider.