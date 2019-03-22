Image copyright LDRS Image caption Protesters against school closures gathered at council HQ in Clydach Vale

A £37m shake-up of schools in the south Wales valleys has been backed by council bosses despite opposition.

The latest changes in Rhondda Cynon Taf will see six schools and three sixth forms close in the Pontypridd area.

Two new schools for pupils aged three to 16 will be built, a new Welsh medium primary and two sixth form centres.

Council leaders said it would improve the quality of education but protesting parents claimed pupils faced longer journeys to school.

Joy Rosser, the cabinet member for education, said: "We want to provide quality learning experiences for pupils with access to 21st Century resources.

"We can't remain static in an evolving world, change is inevitable."

Robert Bevan, cabinet member for enterprise development, added that similar earlier changes in the Rhondda valley were proving to be a success despite similar initial objections.

Schools closing

Pontypridd High School

Cilfynydd Primary School

Hawthorn Primary School

Hawthorn High School

Heol-y-Celyn Primary School

Pont Sion Norton Welsh-medium primary school

Hawthorn High School sixth form

Pontypridd High School sixth form

Cardinal Newman RC Comprehensive sixth form

New schools

Pontypridd for three to 16-year-olds

Hawthorn for three to 16-year-olds

Welsh-medium primary on the site of Heol-y-Celyn

Sixth form centre at Bryncelynnog Comprehensive, Beddau

Sixth form centre at Coleg y Cymoedd, Nantgarw

However, many parents protesting outside the meeting were concerned about their children having to travel further to school.

Lowri Chinnock-Davies said the closure of Pont Sion Norton Welsh-medium primary school would mean her children "spending more than an hour on the bus" travelling to and from school to a new school two miles away.

"We think it's important to keep local Welsh language education in the community where children are living," she told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Meanwhile Sally Churchill, a governor at Pontypridd High School, branded the decision to close its sixth form a "stitch-up" which would divert resources away from a disadvantaged area.

Jo Warner, head of sixth form at Hawthorn High School, claimed colleagues were "visibly upset" by a report which they did not think showed a true picture of their work.

The council wants the changes to take effect by the end of August 2022.

The decisions will now be subject to a formal 28-day period for objections, which ends on 10 May.