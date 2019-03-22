Image copyright PA Image caption Chris Davies admitted the charges at Westminster Magistrates' Court

A Conservative MP has pleaded guilty to two charges of making a false expenses claim.

Chris Davies admitted to one charge of providing false or misleading information for allowances claims and one of attempting to do so.

He served as a councillor in Powys before he was elected as MP for Brecon and Radnorshire at the 2015 general election.

Davies appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Image caption Chris Davies unseated Liberal Democrat Roger Williams at the 2015 general election

The first charge was providing false or misleading information for allowances claims contrary to section 10 of the Parliamentary Standards Act 2009.

He admitted that in March 2016 he made a claim under the MPs' allowances scheme and provided an invoice that he knew to be "false or misleading".

The second charge was attempting to provide false or misleading information for an allowance claim using an invoice "that he knew to be false or misleading" in April 2016.