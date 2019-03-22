Image copyright Llyr Serw ap Glyn Image caption The Gorsedd Stones - an integral part of ceremonies at the National Eisteddfod - were submerged in water after recent floods

Flooding concerns mean this year's National Eisteddfod may have to be moved to a different site in Llanrwst.

Part of the land was submerged in water after recent rain and a report outlined how organisers could not get insurance based on current plans.

The preferred option is using parts of the current site with adjoining land.

However, chief executive Betsan Moses said if this does not solve the problem, organisers will look at a different site in the area.

The music and poetry festival takes place in a different part of Wales each year, with last year's attracting 6,000 competitors and 500,000 visitors to Cardiff Bay.

But a technical report about this August's event in Llanrwst, Conwy county, means preparations are having to be adapted.

Heavy rain on 16 March caused significant damage to a number of local areas and the rail line between Llandudno Junction and Blaenau Ffestiniog remains closed in both directions.

Image copyright Transport for Wales Image caption Heavy rain caused damage to the Conwy Valley train line

"Our efforts will continue to ensure that plans are formulated that can be insured," added Ms Moses.

"Currently, that's not possible due to health and safety concerns associated with the nearby river and the effects of water on the land on parts of the site.

"So we will revise our current plans and consider options to use other land adjoining the site."

She said organisers were "working hard" to avoid having to move to a different site in Llanrwst.

Chairman of the organising committee, Trystan Lewis, said there were "substantial health and safety risks".

"We greatly hope that it will be possible to keep the site as close as possible to Llanrwst," he added.