Image caption First Minister Mark Drakeford said he had been inspired by the calls for action from young campaigners

A collection of 100 policies and proposals aimed at tackling climate change has been published.

The Welsh Government plans will see coordinated efforts in areas including power generation, transport, waste processing, housing and agriculture.

They also aim to enforce a legally-binding target to cut Welsh emissions by 80% by 2050.

However, the vast majority of pledges already exist in different government departments.

Previously unannounced pledges include a review of skill gaps for jobs supporting decarbonisation, and the setting up of an expert group to advise on new technologies.

The plans also include increasing tree planting rates, ensuring all public buildings are supplied with renewable electricity by 2020, and making all buses and taxis zero-emission by 2028.

There is also a pledge to put more focus on sustainability and climate change in the school curriculum.

Image caption Prof Lorraine Whitmarsh will head up the new Cardiff University centre

A new £5m research centre at Cardiff University which will explore new ways to tackle climate change will be set up as part of the proposals.

Prof Lorraine Whitmarsh, who will head up the unit, said it would "address the fundamental question of how we can live differently and better, in ways that meet the need for these systemic, deep and rapid emission reductions".

First Minister Mark Drakeford said the younger generation recognised a failure to act "could have catastrophic consequences for their futures".

A study by policy experts urged Wales to meet 100% of its energy needs from renewable technologies by 2035.

The Welsh Government said while renewables should make up a "large portion of power", other sources, including nuclear, would be required.

Figures from 2015 showed emissions in Wales had fallen 19% from 1990 levels. The government's target is a 27% cut by 2020, rising to 80% by 2050.