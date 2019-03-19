Wales

Milford Haven: Man arrested after five people assaulted

  • 19 March 2019

Five people were left injured in an attack in Milford Haven on Monday evening.

Dyfed Powys Police said the assaults happened in Hamilton Terrace at about 20:15 GMT.

Officers arrested a 27-year-old man at the scene and he was due to be questioned by detectives.

The five people who were injured all required medical attention, police said.

