Milford Haven: Man arrested after five people assaulted
- 19 March 2019
Five people were left injured in an attack in Milford Haven on Monday evening.
Dyfed Powys Police said the assaults happened in Hamilton Terrace at about 20:15 GMT.
Officers arrested a 27-year-old man at the scene and he was due to be questioned by detectives.
The five people who were injured all required medical attention, police said.