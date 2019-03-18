Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Taylor had been playing for Margam at Cornelly United's ground

An angry footballer used his car as a "one tonne weapon" to "knock down spectators like skittles" after a match, a court heard.

Lee Taylor, 36, "lost his temper" after his side lost a game near Bridgend on 19 April last year, jurors were told.

Newport Crown Court heard players were subjected to "banter" by some of the 30 to 40 spectators present.

Mr Taylor denies dangerous driving and 11 counts of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm.

The court heard 11 young people, some as young as 14, were left with cuts and bruising after Mr Taylor drove at them.

The defendant, from Port Talbot, had been playing for Margam against Cornelly at the Meadow Street ground in North Cornelly.

Christopher Rees, prosecuting, said Mr Taylor "got into his car to drive at the youths because he lost his temper".

'Terrifying incident'

Some of the boys were thrown up into the air, and it was only by "sheer good fortune" that none suffered injuries worse than cuts and bruising, Mr Rees said.

"He knocked them down like skittles, then got out of the car and confronted them again," he told jurors.

Mr Rees said one boy managed to hold on to the car's bonnet and punch the windscreen, before Mr Taylor got out of his car and continued assaulting friends of the group who had confronted him,

He then gouged one boy's eye with his thumb, the prosecutor alleged.

"It was a terrifying incident…the defendant mowing down the group, using his vehicle as a one tonne weapon," Mr Rees added.

"It was an attack that was out of all proportion to the playground nonsense that happened beforehand."

The court heard Mr Taylor told police he was afraid he was "going to get a kicking" because a group of boys had surrounded his car, and drove away quickly to escape.

He also denies 11 alternative counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The trial continues.