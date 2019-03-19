Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Fifty people were killed at two mosques in New Zealand

A man has been arrested on suspicion of posting offensive online material in relation to the New Zealand terror attack.

A 31-year-old from Newport is being questioned following complaints from the public about social media posts.

He was arrested on suspicion of the publishing of written material which is threatening, abusive or insulting and likely to stir up racial hatred.

The man has been released under investigation by Gwent Police.

Friday's shootings at two mosques in Christchurch left 50 people dead and dozens wounded.

Australian Brenton Tarrant, 28, a self-described white supremacist, has been charged with murder.