Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Fans will have another chance to celebrate

Thousands of rugby fans are expected to join the Wales national team in Cardiff Bay later to celebrate the Grand Slam.

Celebrations after victory over Ireland to win the Six Nations continued throughout the weekend.

Amid the revelry, one of Wales' stars was spotted DJing in a city centre bar while another was a surprise guest at a wedding.

The celebrations will carry on with a special event at the Senedd to mark a fourth Slam in 14 years.

Fans have been asked to arrive in Cardiff Bay from 17:00 GMT.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Six Nations 2019: Wales beat Ireland to complete Six Nations Grand Slam

A public celebration kicks off at 17:30, with a reception at the Senedd starting at 18:00, where First Minister Mark Drakeford will congratulate the players and the Welsh Rugby Union.

The squad will then be welcomed on to the steps in front of fans.

The team kicked-off a weekend of revelry with an emphatic 25-7 victory over Ireland at the Principality Stadium - their record 14th win in a row.

Clubbers in one Cardiff nightclub were surprised to discover Wales flanker Josh Navidi mixing music behind the decks in a DJ booth.

The rap-music fan spent 45 minutes entertaining a delighted crowd.

One onlooker said: "He went on about midnight and played a great set. All killer no filler."

Image caption Navidi delights clubbers in Cardiff

There was also a surprise for guests at a wedding on Gower.

Winning a first Six Nations title did not stop Adam Beard fulfilling his wedding duties for a close friend.

The Ospreys second-row was unable to be an usher for Joe and Tiffany Davies due the game.

However he left Cardiff after the final whistle in time for the reception of his former college friend.

Image copyright Adam Beard Image caption Adam Beard made sure he could be part of his friend's wedding

While it was a first experience of winning silverware with Wales for forwards Navidi and Beard, it was nothing new for others.

The likes of captain Alun Wyn Jones, among four Welsh nominees for Player of the Tournament, George North and Jonathan Davies were toasting a third Slam and fourth Six Nations title.

However fly-half Dan Biggar was praised by his Northampton Saints team-mates for returning to watch their game on Sunday.

It was a third success for head coach Warren Gatland, who will step down after this year's World Cup in Japan.

The coach urged his regional counterparts to give Wales' rugby heroes the day off as celebrations continue.

Speaking after the game he said: "The boys have to be back in their regions.

"If I was a regional coach I'd be giving them Monday off!

"I think they're going to enjoy themselves... but they deserve that.

"They've worked their butts off in this campaign, we've pushed them hard."

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The win was Gatland's third Grand Slam while in charge of Wales

Gatland also revealed he has already cancelled a management de-brief on Tuesday.

He said: "We do a review after every campaign as a management team and go through the whole of what we've done.

"We're meeting as a staff on Tuesday. I've cancelled that. We're meeting for lunch now and a long afternoon!"

The Prince of Wales has sent a message of congratulations to the team, from his tour of the Caribbean, for their "brilliant performance".

He said: "Please pass on my warmest wishes to all involved in this tremendous achievement, which made me extremely proud of Wales.

"Cymru am byth!"