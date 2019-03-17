Image copyright Huw Evans picture agency Image caption Wales team celebrated winning the Grand Slam in the changing room

A celebration will be held in Cardiff to celebrate Wales' Six Nations Grand Slam success.

Saturday's 27-5 win over Ireland made it the fourth time in 14 years Wales have won all of their games in a Six Nations campaign.

The last three were during coach Warren Gatland's reign, who will step down after this year's World Cup in Japan after nine years in charge.

The event begins at the Senedd at 18:00 GMT on Monday.

Up to 275,000 people were believed to be in rain-soaked Cardiff on Saturday, but South Wales Police said there were no major incidents to report.