Wales

Police hunt burglars who attacked woman in Newport

  • 16 March 2019

A woman was attacked by burglars who forced their way into a house in Newport.

Gwent Police said officers were called to Clyffard Crescent at about 00:55 GMT on Friday.

Six people forced their way into the property and then left the scene following the assault.

The woman's injuries were not believed to have been serious but police have appealed for anyone who has information to call 101.

