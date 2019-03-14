Image copyright Bridgend council Image caption Schoolgirl Hollie Evans inspired the latest creation by Ame72

An acclaimed graffiti artist has used a school in south Wales for his latest work after being touched by the charity work of a pupil with Down's Syndrome.

Ame72, who bases his work on Lego men, painted his latest creation on the wall of Litchard Primary School in Bridgend.

It was created as a surprise for 11-year-old Hollie Evans who has campaigned to change perceptions of the condition.

The street artist said: "It's not every day someone asks to give a gift."

Hollie's mother Hayley contacted Ame72 who recently followed renowned artist Banksy in picking Port Talbot to display two of his pieces.

She described how Hollie has raised money for charity by cutting her hair, collects chocolate egg donations for sick children and helps raise awareness of Down's Syndrome.

She said: "Hollie is a little inspiration as she has been through a lot in her 11 years.

"She was diagnosed with Downs Syndrome at 10 days old and with leukaemia at 19 months old.

"I explained how amazing the school have been with Hollie with all the support they show us and how they love being involved in all (her) charity work."

Image copyright Bridgend council Image caption Hollie collects eggs to give to sick children in nursery and hospitals

Ms Evans obtained permission for the street artist to use the school as his canvas, but she had no idea when - or even if - anything would come of it until getting a message that there was a "surprise" waiting at the school.

She said: "We couldn't believe our eyes at the amazing art work. Hollie had also received a personalised piece of his art work which she hasn't put down since."

Ame72 said: "I receive a large number of requests for artwork for many reasons, however it's not every day that someone asks to give a gift so it was warming to learn that Hollie's mum wanted to give something back to the school."

Hollie is also to be among 13 people to receive a Mayor's Citizenship Award from Bridgend council on 22 March in recognition of their contribution to the community.