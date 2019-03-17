Image caption The Wartski family ran a shop on Bangor high street

An app, exhibition and a map is being launched to reveal more about one Welsh community's links with Jewish history.

Jewish people have lived in Bangor, Gwynedd, since medieval times, according to the project, A Jewish History of Bangor.

The app allows people to walk around the city and explore 24 sites connected with the Jewish community's history.

Prof Nathan Abrams, of Bangor University, said landmarks such as old shops were "hidden in plain sight".

Prominent Jewish families, such as the Wartskis, set up businesses on the high street after settling in the city.

Isidore Wartski, who was mayor between 1939 and 1941, also helped to build housing projects and played an important part in the dropping of the tolls on the Menai Bridge.

Image caption Jewish centres, such as the Chabad retreat in Llandudno, were spread across north Wales

Prof Abrams said: "The city of Bangor and surrounding areas have had a rich Jewish history, but unfortunately, as the community has declined and dissolved, and our high street has been transformed, not many people know of this history.

"We hope that people will come and tell us their stories before they are forgotten."

It is hoped the work could be extended to other nearby towns, such as Colwyn Bay and Llandudno in Conwy county and Rhyl in Denbighshire, which also had Jewish communities.