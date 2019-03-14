Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption Janet Commins left her house to go swimming with a friend and her parents Eileen and Ted never saw her alive again

There is insufficient evidence to suggest police breached disciplinary rules during a 1976 murder investigation, a watchdog has said.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigated whether North Wales Police broke regulations or committed criminal offences when interviewing and detaining a suspect.

Janet Commins, 15, was killed in 1976 after she sneaked out of her home.

Noel Jones was cleared in January after serving six years for manslaughter.

The IOPC also looked into whether police officers acted in accordance with "Judges' rules" which set out expectations for the treatment of people in custody.

It was found there was insufficient evidence officers may have breached these rules to such an extent it could amount to perverting the course of justice, misconduct in public office or a breach of the discipline regulations.

Stephen Hough, 58, from Flint, was convicted of the manslaughter, rape and sexual assault of Janet in 2017, but was cleared of murder.