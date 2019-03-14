Image copyright The Met Office Image caption There is a 'be preapred warning for wind until 13:00 GMT

There are six flood alerts in place across parts of Wales due to heavy rainfall this morning.

Strong winds have also closed one lane of the M48 Severn Bridge in both directions between the A403 and the A466, Chepstow.

Natural Resources Wales lists "be prepared" flood alerts in Powys, Denbighshire and Gwynedd.

A yellow warning for wind also is in place across parts of east Wales until 13:00 GMT, according to the Met Office.

Flood warnings:

River Conwy, Dolwydden to Conwy

River Mawddach, Gwynedd

River Dyfi, Dinas Mawddwy and Llanbrynmair to the estuary - including Machynlleth

River Severn, Powys

Llangollen to Trevalyb Meadows