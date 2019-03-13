Image copyright CeredigionRPU Image caption The A484 was closed in both directions due to a fallen tree

Commuters faced disruption on Wednesday morning as Wales was battered by gale force winds caused by Storm Gareth.

Roads in Carmarthenshire, Gwynedd and Powys were closed due to fallen trees, blocking motorists' paths.

Winds of 60 mph (97 km/h) have been forecast for Wales by midday as the storm begins to take a grip.

There were delays of up to 30 minutes on Virgin Trains West Coast services between Holyhead and Flint due to adverse weather conditions.

There was also a reduced service on Transport for Wales between Holyhead and Flint.

Image copyright The Met Office Image caption The warning covers all of Wales and large parts of the rest of the UK

The A484 Old Graig Street between Cenarth and Newcastle Emlyn, and the B4573 Stryd Fawr in Harlech, Gwynedd, were closed in both directions due to fallen trees.

The A4113 Ludlow Road was also closed in both directions due to a fallen tree between Bucknell and Llanshay Lane.

The Britannia Bridge was closed to motorbikes and caravans, with a 30 mph (48 km/h) speed restriction.

A speed restriction of 40 mph (64 km/h) was in place on the M48 Severn Bridge.

A yellow "be prepared" warning for wind for the whole of Wales is in force from 21:00 GMT Tuesday until 15:00 Wednesday.

The Met Office said there could be transport disruption, delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges, and a short-term loss of power and other services.

Irish Ferries cancelled its early Dublin to Holyhead service, and the 08:05 service has been delayed.

The Pembroke Rosslare ferry services have been cancelled for the day, and Wednesday night's sailing from Rosslare was in doubt.

Stenaline says its 08:10 Dublin to Holyhead service will be delayed because of adverse weather, and the early sailing from Holyhead was also delayed.

Emergency services across Wales reported no problems overnight due to Storm Gareth.