Image copyright HOC Image caption Theresa May suffered a second Brexit deal defeat in the Commons on Tuesday night

Welsh Tory MPs have told BBC Wales that Theresa May's repeated failure to get a Brexit deal through Parliament could lead to a general election.

David Davies, Simon Hart and Glyn Davies openly speculated about a new poll after the prime minister's agreement with the EU failed for a second time.

MPs are due to vote on whether the UK should leave the EU without a deal later.

Brexit is set to happen on 29 March.

Wales' first minister Mark Drakeford said the UK's deal with the EU on Brexit was "dead" after MPs voted against it with a majority of 149 votes.

Mrs May has promised Tory MPs a free vote when the matter of whether the UK should exit without a deal is put to the Commons on Wednesday.

MPs are due to take part in a further vote on Thursday on whether there should be an extension to Article 50 - the process by which the UK leaves the EU - and a delay to Brexit.

David Davies, Brexiteer Tory MP for Monmouth, said: "A general election is a lot more likely now than it was yesterday.

"I don't say it's going to happen, but clearly if a government can't get through on the one issue which we were really elected to deal with at the last election it puts us all in a very difficult situation."

He praised the prime minister for doing "a very good job of trying to push through a compromise", but he called for "both sides have to stop, pause and think.

"The people who I'm really concerned about are some in the cabinet and other ministers who have undermined the negotiation process by calling for article 50 to be taken away," he said.

"You've got to be able to walk away in any negotiation process and if people aren't willing to do that then we can't negotiate."

Image copyright BBC Sport Image caption David Davies said a general election is "more likely" after the deal failed to pass the Commons

Simon Hart, the Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire Conservative MP, said: "Basically the result is that any outcome is now possible, from a deal to no deal, to a delayed deal, to the loss of the prime minister, to the loss of a government, to an election.

"Everything is up in the air as a result of today's vote," said Mr Hart,, one of the leaders of the Brexit Delivery Group.

He is among a group of MPs that have tabled an amendment calling for a short extension to Brexit to May 22, and for a "standstill" agreement lasting until the end of 2021 during which time the UK would observe EU rules while a trade deal is negotiated.

Glyn Davies, Tory MP for Montgomeryshire, said: "A general election is no more than a possibility but the odds have shortened."

Image caption Glyn Davies said the odds on a general election taking place have shortened

Asked if the deal was sunk, Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns said: "I wouldn't write the deal off just yet, I think there's many more twists and turns to come."

He repeatedly declined to answer if he would vote against leaving the EU without a deal - he said with amendments due to be tabled he did not think there would be a vote on the main motion itself.

"Clearly if we vote on Thursday to extend article 50, much will depend on the conditions the European Union put down on that if they accept it," he said.

"And that again puts another risk on not having Brexit at all."

"Therefore I want colleagues to come together, as the prime minister has been working in the national interest, seeking to bring the country together", he said.

Image caption Jo Stevens said Theresa May needs to think about whether to hold a new election

Pro-EU Labour Cardiff Central MP Jo Stevens said: "You've got to wonder what more [Theresa May] could try and do. She's failed.

"She's failed at negotiating, she's failed at her first attempt at a deal to persuade her own colleagues to vote for it.

"You really need to think about whether its time to have a general election, or she needs to realise that he game is up and put this back to the public for a vote."

She said she thinks MPs will rule out no deal on Wednesday night, and parliament would have to extend article 50 as a "natural consequence".

Calling for a further referendum, Plaid Cymru's Liz Saville Roberts argued the PM "must now accept that Parliament has rejected her wildly unpopular deal, so it is time to turn with respect to the public.

Two of Wales' eight Tory MPs voted against the deal - Guto Bebb and David Jones - while the rest backed it.

All Welsh Labour and Plaid Cymru MPs voted against it.