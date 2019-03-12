Image caption Wrexham MP Ian Lucas was chairman of a local Labour party branch at the time

A Welsh MP has denied a suggestion he took part in a cover up of child abuse allegations against another MP.

The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse heard late Tory MP for Chester Peter Morrison was discovered with a 15-year-old boy at Crewe train station in the late 1980s.

Ian Lucas, now Labour MP for Wrexham, was at the time chairman of the party's Gresford and Rossett branch.

The inquiry heard he discussed making allegations public with its secretary.

That was Jane Lee, who was among those who gave evidence to the inquiry.

Ms Lee said she and Mr Lucas had a pre-meeting discussion about the alleged incident involving Mr Morrison and claimed Mr Lucas indicated to her that they should not make those allegations public.

"After a month of thinking about it I simply said 'Ian, we need to do something about this. It's not right'," she told the inquiry.

Ms Lee told the inquiry Mr Lucas said to her 'I've rung somebody higher up [in the Labour Party], and they've told us 'we just don't do that'."

She continued: "And these are the words he used; 'For everyone they've got, we've got one'.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Peter Morrison was the Tory MP for Chester until 1992

"But it was the fact that he was saying, every one they [Conservative Party] have got, every paedophile they have got, we have got one.

"So it was so shattering, because, at that moment, I knew that my party was in the same position."

In response to those claims at Monday's hearing, Mr Lucas said: "I was a member of the local Labour Party in the 1980s and had no contact whatsoever with the national Labour Party or the Chester Labour Party in relation to Peter Morrison.

"I did not take part in a cover up and would never do so.

"I am shocked that Jane should suggest this. Her evidence contained a number of inaccuracies and I can only assume she is confused about what happened.

"I set out what happened in my statement to the inquiry."

In his written submission to the inquiry, Mr Lucas said: "I cannot remember any specific conversation concerning the incident although I had been expecting it to be reported in the local press but it was not.

"I had no conversation with anyone in the Labour Party outside the group in Gresford, Rossett and Marford concerning the matter and I did not think anything further of it at that time.

"I had no contact at all with either the Chester Labour Party or the National Labour Party at the time.

"I did not discuss the incident with anyone either in the Chester Labour Party or the National Labour Party either at the time or subsequently.

"I have no further knowledge of Peter Morrison or his conduct other than those which have been referred to in the public domain in the years since his death."