A man been jailed for 12 years for a string of rape and sexual assaults.

Daniel John Howarth admitted some of the 15 charges he faced and was convicted of the others by a jury at Caernarfon Crown Court, last week.

The 36-year-old, from Rhyl, Denbighshire, committed the offences against one female over a number of years, the court heard.

Judge Huw Rees said Howarth posed a risk of serious harm and imposed an extended six-year licence period.

The defendant will not be considered for release by the parole board until he has served eight years.

A serious harm prevention order and sex offenders registration will last for life.